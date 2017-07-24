Carrie Underwood shows off fit bikini body

Carrie Underwood showed off her smokin’ hot bikini body over the weekend.

The singer took to Instagram to promote her fitness fashion line, Calia by Carrie, which is sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

She noted in her post that the snapshot of her in a bikini was not edited writing, PS: #NoFilter.

Underwood launched her clothing line back in March 2015.

The country star said ahead of Calia’s launch her focus was outfitting today's busy woman, who is juggling her career, her family and friends and her active lifestyle. She also aimed to keep prices affordable.

Kick it into high gear. // Shop @CarrieUnderwood’s #lotd via the #LinkInBio. A post shared by CALIA by Carrie (@caliabycarrie) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

"That's who we make music for, that's who we sell our records to," Underwood said. "I don't think it makes sense to put out things that they couldn't go out and get."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

