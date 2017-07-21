Giada De Laurentiis on being a single parent: 'You have to ask for help whenever possible'

Giada De Laurentiis doesn’t have an easy recipe for tackling life as a single parent.

“I think you have to ask for help whenever possible and I do,” the 46-year-old told PEOPLE Magazine.

The Food Network star and her ex-husband, fashion designer Todd Thompson, share a 9-year-old daughter name Jade.

Painting macarons w/ my main squeeze ❤🎨 #giadaentertains #paintparty #mommymoments A post shared by Giada DeLaurentiis (@giadadelaurentiis) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

“Her dad is pretty good at juggling so I think you just need to be okay with asking for help because you’re going to need it,” stressed the celebrity chef.

In 2004, De Laurentiis announced on Facebook that she and Thompson have split. They were married for 11 years.

De Laurentiis, who just launched a collection of pasta sauces and kitchen tools with Williams Sonoma, also revealed that balancing a high-profile career, all while being a hands-on mom, requires constant traveling to make it all work successfully.

The same salon my nonna Silvana went to in the 50s.... thx for capturing the moment @foxyfleet! #girlsday #giadasitalycookbook #rome2017🇮🇹 A post shared by Giada DeLaurentiis (@giadadelaurentiis) on May 30, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

“It’s tricky, but I take it day by day,” she explained. “I try to schedule my time so if I do come to New York for something, I bang it out and then I go home. It also means I have sinus infections constantly because I’m always on the road, but I think it’s really just about being okay with knowing that you can’t do it all and that you take it one day at a time and ask for help when you need it.”

In 2013 when De Laurentiis was still married to Thompson, she told Fox News it wasn’t easy doing it all.

“I have to plan every step ahead for them,” she explained. “And that’s what a mom does. My number one advice is getting good help. Don’t be afraid to ask for help within your family. I have two lovely ladies who’ve helped me with Jade since she was very young.

Smoke & mirrors alla @samsaboura @foxyfleet #Repost @samsaboura Taking the plunge today on set at #foodnetworkstar @giadadelaurentiis in @cmeocollective dress and @gianvitorossi heels A post shared by Giada DeLaurentiis (@giadadelaurentiis) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:53am PST

"I can’t do everything and be everywhere at any moment, but I can set myself up for success by asking for help, which is exactly what I do…and the ability to see others on the phone has really helped me. The phone is not one of my daughter’s favorite things, but if she can see me, where I am, even where my bed is in the room, she still feels connected to me while I’m on the road.”