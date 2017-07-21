Everything We Learned about Psych: The Movie at Comic-Con

The cast of Psych reunited on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con to bring fans an exclusive sneak-peek of Psych: The Movie and TV Guide was there to tell you everything we learned.

James Roday, Dul Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernson reunited at Comic-Con, along with creator Steve Franks and executive producers Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak. The panel was moderated by the one and only Jimmi Simpson.

The cast and crew not only talked about the experience of making Psych: The Movie but shared some never-before-seen footage from the project. Here is everything we learned.

1. Jimmi returns!

Simpson confirmed during the panel that he will be returning to Psych as Mary Lightly!

2. Suck it, Tim!

Tim Omundson, better known as Lassiter to Psych fans, wasn't able to attend the panel due to a stroke he suffered shortly before production began on the movie. The cast and crew recorded the Comic Con crowd yelling, "Suck it, Tim!" to make sure the actor knows he was missed.

3. The movie will start in San Francisco

The final episode of Psych sent everyone up to San Francisco, so Franks wanted to make sure the continuity remained in the movie. So the movie will pick up at north. Get ready for the bay area!

4. Gus has grown a beard

Dule Hill weighed in that Gus is loving it in San Francisco. He's getting so relaxed up north that he's even grown a beard.

5. The footage!

We saw the first eight minutes of the Psych movie and so much went down. Shawn has wasted no time getting himself in deep with a dangerous group of men fencing stolen goods. He first appears in a stellar Hagrid costume though and a fake beard on a beard (a beard beard) that becomes instrumental when the bad guys figure out he's not who he says he is. Luckily, he finds his way to Gus who is able to help him out of the jam, though it costs Shawn's best brofriend a tasty egg salad sandwich.

6. Gus won't wait long to get back in the swing of things

It took 11 days after the guys arrived in San Francisco for Gus to find a permanent job -- he likes security -- but Hill promised that Gus won't hesitate to jump back in the Psych game once Shawn says he needs him. At the end of the day, he loves doing it.

7. There's a joke that no one on in the cast understood

Steve Franks is most proud of one joke in the movie script that no one on the cast understood when they read the script and filmed the movie -- and because of that he made sure it stays in the movie. It's a tune that gets played and is a Bugs Bunny reference to the scene where Daffy Duck tried to blow up Bugs in a vaudeville show. Yeah, we're not sure either, guess we'll have to see the movie to fully understand.

8. Will there be singing in the movie?

"I will say that more than one person on this panel might do a little singing," Steve Franks promised a fan who asked if the cast would bust out some vocals in light of Zachary Levi joining the cast. Get ready!

9. There will be pineapples!

There's not just a pineapple in the Psych movie, but its a pineapple that references a very specific pineapple from the original series. Steve Franks recommends going back and watching all 121 episodes to figure out which one.

Psych: The Movie airs this December in USA.