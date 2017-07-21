'Arrested Development' Season 5 plot details revealed by Jason Bateman

The “Arrested Development” stars will come together once again for a second outing on Netflix - and fifth season overall. Now, the cult comedy series’ star is sharing some details about what fans can expect when the new episodes finally drop.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s radio show, actor Jason Bateman shared some details about the fifth season and where it picks up in relation to the fourth.

[Spoiler Alert: The remainder of this article will discuss spoilers for Season 4 of “Arrested Development.”]

“The central spine of that story is the death of Liza Minnelli's character, and a bit of whodunit, who may have done it,” he said. “That’s sort of a central thread around which [creator Mitch Hurwitz] is going to braid in all the colorful plot complications that he knows how to do.”

Fans will note that Minnelli has played Lucille Austero on the hit series since its first season. At the end of Season 4, she goes missing at a 2012 Cinco de Cuatro celebration. Buster Bluth is arrested in connection with the crime, but the true circumstances of what happened are a mystery that the show will apparently address in Season 5.

Bateman is perhaps the best voice to discuss the future direction of the show as he’s filled the only level-headed role on the comedy for years. His character, Michael Bluth, serves as the audience’s surrogate - the sanest member of this clan who shares and shapes viewers’ wonderment at the lunacy whirling around him. In recent years, he’s taken a step away from acting in comedies to more challenging projects like directing and dramatic roles. His most recent project sees him playing a significantly more serious character than Michael on the Netflix series “The Ozarks.”

“Acting changed for me a while ago when I started to become disenchanted with pretending to be other people,” he said. “I’m not interested in tricking you into thinking I’m somebody else. My challenge with acting has now changed into a different goal: to give me another hand on the wheel, along with directing, to steer the audience through the story.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.