The American Horror Story season seven subtitle was revealed during a massive event at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday night.

After teasing the upcoming season for months, FX and producer Ryan Murphy announced that the new season is simply, AHS: Cult.

The season's official website was revealed during a grand waterfront spectacle outside the San Diego Convention Center,

The brief yet unsettling trailer features a group of creepy clowns performing some sort of terrifying ritual while a disembodied voice asks, "Do you ever feel alone? Like no one really understands you? Do some people just make you sick? Are you afraid? We can set you free. We will make you strong. We want you."

The presentation concluded with a URL, leading fans to the season's official website -- filled to the brim with the same scary clowns.

According to the site, the season title is the first of eight tidbits that will shed light on the season's plot. The latest in Murphy's creepy anthology series premieres on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

While it's still unclear what the new season will be about -- aside from the eponymous cult, possibly filled with murderous clowns -- Murphy announced in February on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the upcoming season "is going to be about the election that we just went through."