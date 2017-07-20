'Teen Wolf' Stars Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien Get Emotional in Farewell Comic-Con Panel

The end is near for Teen Wolf.

MTV's hit werewolf drama presented its final Comic-Con panel in cavernous Hall H on Thursday afternoon -- and the stars took an emotional trip down memory lane before gearing up for the final 10 episodes, which features the returns of Tyler Hoechlin, Charlie Carver and Colton Haynes. Though there was no mention of a reported Teen Wolf revival, Tyler Posey and surprise guest Dylan O'Brien broke down in tears as they reminisced about their life-changing seven years together -- and were treated to their original audition tapes.

"We were 18 when we got started on the show. We're adults now. We're grown-a** men and it's really emotional for me," Posey said, fighting back his emotions. "It's hard to explain how close this show is to my heart and how close everyone here is to me. They make me happier and they saved my life."

PHOTOS: 2017 Comic-Con: All the Star Sightings in San Diego!

"I gotta echo what Tyler said. It's nothing but emotional," O'Brien said of the end of the series and reaching the "rare" 100-episode mark (that episode airs Oct.8). "This will always be such a special thing for me. This was my first part ever. I remember my first call from my manager ��� [and I was] entering this whole new phase in my life. I didn't even know that at the time -- I just got a job. The fact that seven years [later], we're 25, we just finished [filming the show]. It's just amazing. It'll always be a family. I'll always miss this character and this show."

"It's sad, it's sad," he added. "I'm getting super emotional. I'm getting shaky just talking about it."

Posey and O'Brien also reflected on the moment they knew Teen Wolf was going to be special -- and for the co-stars and pals, the feeling was almost immediate.

"From the second that I booked it, because at that time I had been acting for 12 years and I had never done a leading role, so I was really excited to get this show," said Posey, who makes his directorial debut in the upcoming final season.

"When I met Dyl -- turn off the lights, please!" he adorably said, getting visibly choked up before continuing on. "When I met Dylan and everything we were talking about before the show, we were talking about moving in together and it just felt really right and it felt really cool. We were both wearing skateboard company clothes ��� and I felt like there was a [connection]. We just had a lot in common with each other. It was just the greatest. Going into it, it was never going to be just a job. There is so much incentive to enjoy what I was doing. It wasn't just work, it was friendship and finding my purpose in life."

WATCH: 'Teen Wolf's' Final Season -- See the Last Cast Photos!

"It was never a job, especially from the beginning. I was a kid out of high school who had never acted before and I tried at auditioning and got this part and met Tyler. It was all so new to me, being on a set. I was just winging it, too," O'Brien said. "This show became my entire school to learn what I was doing. ��� The show started that way and it always became home ��� even if I got another part ��� I couldn't wait to come home and suit up as Stiles."

The 25-year-old actor later shared why no future role will ever top Teen Wolf and his fan favorite character, Stiles.

"I'm grateful for the experience and how much time we all got to spend with each other -- the hours, my god! I couldn't ask for a more special role ever ��� I'll always look back at Stiles as being my ultimate character. He's just the best character a guy could ask for. It's the best first thing I could ever ask for," O'Brien said.

WATCH: Watch 'Teen Wolf' Opening Titles for the Final Season

When a fan asked what Posey will miss the most about the end of the series, he sweetly took a moment to pay homage to the fans who have supported the cast and the show since it began in 2011.

"The people, whether it's these guys [the cast] and you guys [the fans]. We genuinely love the fans and our interactions with them. I'm going to miss everybody so much, so I'm going to come to Comic-Con every year as a fan."

When another fan revealed that Teen Wolf helped her get through her darkest period, Posey was visibly touched, wiping away tears as he thanked the female fan for opening up in such a public forum.

"I go through a lot of gnarly, dark stuff too. What helps me is my friends, my family -- a lot of times when I get down to a dark point, I don't want to see anything. I can't even say how many times Dyl has helped me see the better of things. This truly doesn't happen a lot, this dynamic we have here," Posey credited. "Just reach out. Talk to people, therapy's always great. Just talk, like you're doing right now."

WATCH: Tyler Posey Talks Bikes, Tatts & 'Teen Wolf'

"I just recently started coming out about all this stuff I've got going on. Life isn't always supposed to be happy," he noted. "l think learning to deal with the good and bad, I think that's what people are searching for, is looking to be whole."

Watch the exclusive Teen Wolf interview in ET's Comic-Con suite on Thursday morning:

Teen Wolf returns Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

WATCH: Tyler Posey Wants a 'Teen Wolf' Movie, Says Series 'Leaves Some Small Things Open'