Ted Danson is 'madly in love' with Mary Steenburgen: 'It feels like heaven on earth'

Ted Danson has been married to his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, for nearly 22 years — and he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m madly in love with Mary Steenburgen,” the 69-year-old actor told Us Weekly. “She’s a remarkable human being so I’m just incredibly blessed. It feels like heaven on earth. If I were to die, I can say I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.”

The couple have been married since 1995 after meeting on the set of 1993’s “Pontiac Moon.” The former “Cheers” star revealed the pair are “always doing something,” but mainly they love to take “major naps” together when not filming.

Celebrating our anniversary last week. 21 years with the love of my life! A post shared by Ted Danson (@teddanson) on Oct 12, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

“I’m following her around, she writes music, she goes to Nashville,” he added. “I’m about to stop actually shooting [‘The Good Place’]. We’re through for the season in a week. So now I get to follow her and go wherever she goes.”

Steenburgen previously told Closer Weekly in June she credited Danson for helping her overcome a dark past.

“My dad had a series of heart attacks when I was a little girl, and our world was shaped by these huge traumatic events,” explained the 64-year-old. “I spent my childhood waiting for my dad to die. From the age of eight, my response to that insanity was to bury myself in books, where if people died, they could get back up again.”

She added that during tough times, she watched her future second husband on TV.

“I always thought Ted was brilliant,” she said. “When I was going through sad times, I’d watch ‘Cheers’ at the end of the day to make me feel better. Then I discovered it was easier to just sleep with Sam the bartender.”

Steenburgen insisted she’s happier than ever with the “ridiculously talented” star.