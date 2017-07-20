Reality show camera crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland

Four people from a reality show camera team were robbed at gunpoint in downtown Oakland, Calif., Monday night, authorities said.

The robbers reportedly got away with $50,000 worth of goods and equipment, according to the East Bay Times.

Chris Burns, 37, director of AwesomenessTV’s “This Is Summer,” told the East Bay Times that he and his crew were robbed at gunpoint.

He told the newspaper the experience “was really, really scary. It’s the most terrifying robbery I’ve ever been part of.”

Burns said the YouTube series is about eight teenagers and their lives in the San Francisco Bay area. Burns said he and three women on his team were in a parking lot near Mountain Mike's Pizza when two people approached them with guns.

Burns said the suspects pushed the guns to their heads and threatened injury if they did not cooperate. Burns told the two to take whatever they desired. The suspects took off with expensive camera equipment, as well as a cellphone and laptop, according to Burns.

The trailer for "This Is Summer" just went live!!! Check it out on the @awesomenesstv and @hollisterco page! #ThisIsSummerxHCO #ATVxHCO #AwesomenessTV A post shared by Sawyer Ikeda (@sawyerikeda) on May 13, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

“This is the only time we were shooting at night,” Burns said. The director also said he would have security if he decided to film in Oakland in the future.

Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland said they would provide $15,000 to anyone who has any information that could help police find and arrest the two suspects.