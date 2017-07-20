‘The Exorcist’ Season 2: Priestly Road Trip, Possible Rance Family Cameos & A Foster Kid Who Kicks Butt – Comic-Con

The padres of Fox’sThe Exorcistare putting the pedal to the metal and flooring it to the Pacific Northwest after saving Chicago. At tonight’s Comic-Con panel for the series, creator Jeremy Slater unloaded more details about Season 2, specifically that the events will take place on a forested island off of Seattle. Expanding the drama to another location provides the opportunity forThe Exorcistto be played out more as an anthology series.

“We’re going to see a foster home, a group for troubled kids” said Slater. John [Cho]’s character is the patriarch, and Brianna [Hildebrand] is one of the kids in his care.”

Said EP Sean Crouch: “Going into this season, the reason we switched it up from an upper-class urban family was to give it a nature look; the blues and greens make it feel more cinematic. It opens the sandbox to play in other types. A lot of Japanese horror is nature-based, and that can influence where we’re going this season.”

Speaking of upper-class families, the EPs revealed that there’s also a possibility that one or two of the Rances will make a cameo down the road in Season 2. “We want to make sure there’s a story reason behind it and not a gratuitous one,” said Slater.

Another big addition next season isDeadpoolactress Hildebrand. A lifelong fan of horror, she came to the series after doing the horror-comedy featureTragedy Girls.“I enjoyed the prosthetics and the blood,” the actress said about playing genre. While she was mum about the details of the foster child she portrays, Hildebrand said her character “has a bit of an attitude. … She’s going to be kicking ass.”

Alfonso Herrera’s Father Tomas and Ben Daniels’ Father Marcus are expected to stay stateside, leaving the Vatican work to Kurt Egyiawan’s Father Bennett. Regarding folding in more Vatican drama in Season 2, Crouch said: “They have an Office of Exorcism which has been around for a thousand years and we’re playing into the reality of that. How does this (the exorcisms) effect the greater Catholic Church?”

Today’s panel was moderated by Deadline Senior Editor Dominic Patten with castmembers Herrera, Daniels, Cho, Egiyiawan, Hildebrand and EPs Slater and Crouch. The Exorcistreturns to Foxon September 29.