Rosie O'Donnell and Charlie Sheen are having a really hard time understanding that you can't always get what you want.

The Hollywood stars have both named two possible last-ditch efforts to stop President-elect Donald Trump from assuming office.

O'Donnell tweeted Thursday she supports martial law to stop Trump from becoming president until he's been "cleared of all charges."

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW - DELAYING THE INAUGURATION - UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

Martial law is when the military steps in to control the government.

"...for the love of god america - we must stop the inauguration," the comedian tweeted.

Sheen's hope is that Trump will be impeached.

"I'm a big fan of accountability and skill sets none of which we'll see on the 20th... we look forward to an impeachment," he told TMZ.

This is hardly the first time O'Donnell has voiced wanting to stop Trump.

She tweeted January 1 that Trump is "mentally unstable" and must be stopped.