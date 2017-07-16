Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, marijuana charges: report

Singer Aaron Carter was busted on DUI and marijuana charges Saturday in Georgia, according to media reports.

Carter’s girlfriend, Madison Parker, who was in the car with him, was charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction of law-enforcement officers.

Carter had been en route to a performance in Kansas City.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a posting to his Twitter read, “Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City.”

Last month, Carter, 29, was hospitalized for exhaustion after a performance in Syracuse.

He is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter.

