'Walking Dead' stuntman dead after on-set accident; production shut down

A stuntman from “The Walking Dead” has died after he had an accident on the set of the AMC series.

The Coweta County Coroner's Office told Fox News stuntman John Bernecker died Wednesday evening of "blunt force trauma" after he suffered a fall. His death has been ruled accidental.

AMC told Fox News on Thursday -- before Bernecker's death was confirmed -- that the network was "keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

The show has "temporarily shut down production" following the accident, AMC told Fox News.

Bernecker was working on the set of Season 8 when he fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete surface, Deadline reported. Bernecker was reportedly treated at Atlanta Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center, before his death.

The coronor said, "He succumbed to his injuries from the fall."

Reps for AMC did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment on Friday.

Credits on Bernecker’s IMDB page and his reel include “24: Legacy,” “Get Out,” “Get Hard,” “The Fate of the Furious” and many more.

Bernecker's death comes just days after a voiceover actor from the "Walking Dead" prequel series died in a skydiving accident.

Randy Schell, who was best known for his work on the series "Fear the Walking Dead," died Saturday after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.

Additionally, the show made headlines Thursday after AMC released a slew of profane emails sent by the series' former showrunner Frank Darabont as part of an ongoing lawsuit between the network and Darabont over his firing during Season 2.

