Rob Kardashian reportedly has 'dance party' with sister Khloe amid Blac Chyna scandal

Despite Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s ongoing social media beef and legal feud, neither is slowing down. Khloe Kardashian took to social media to claim she was casually hanging out with her brother just days after he was hit with a restraining order.

Khloe posted a Snapchat video on Wednesday in which she showed off the sunrise and said she was heading out for an early-morning workout with Rob and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Later that evening, she posted another Snap of herself in which she mentions that she’s having a “dance party” with the duo. While Rob cannot be seen in either post, it seems that the recent family shakeup isn’t stopping him from hannging out with his sister and friends.

As previously reported, Rob Kardashian is in some hot water after posting some explicit photos of his ex-fiancee, Blac Chynna, to his social media. In addition, he accused her of both cheating on him and using drugs. The 29-year-old model responded with allegations of physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian on Monday. Together, the two are the parents of 7-month-old Dream Kardashian.

According to E! Online, Khloe and Tristan are making a conscious effort to get Rob to hang out with them in the hopes it will help him through the tough time.



“She is trying to help him. Rob didn’t move in with her, but Khloe and Tristan are encouraging him to come hangout at the house and workout with them hoping it will motivate him to get back on the health grind and take care of himself,” a source told the outlet. “She wants him to get back on track so she is trying to help him.”