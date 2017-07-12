Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest

'America's Got Talent' winner charged with domestic violence

Associated Press
"America's Got Talent" Season 6 winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was arrested on domestic violence charges in West Virginia.

"America's Got Talent" Season 6 winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was arrested on domestic violence charges in West Virginia.  (NBC Universal)

News reports say "America's Got Talent" winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has been arrested on domestic violence charges in West Virginia.

Murphy was charged Monday with domestic battery and domestic assault after his girlfriend reported he struck her in the face with a golf club, slammed her on the ground and then banged her head into the sidewalk following an argument.

Murphy released a statement saying he defended himself after she attacked him with a golf club and knife, but didn't strike her. He says the argument started after his girlfriend and friends and family "trashed the home."

The criminal complaint stated Murphy and his girlfriend have a 6-month-old child who was present during the incident.

He was released on $3,500 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.