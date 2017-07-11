Jennie Garth slams rumored feud with Tiffani Thiessen

Jennie Garth claimed there’s no feud between herself and fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Tiffani Thiessen.

While rumors of an alleged fallout between the stars have existed for years, the most recent incident that stirred headlines occurred in May. That's when Garth appeared alongside former cast-mate Tori Spelling on a sketch based off their ‘90s hit during an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

In the parody, the 45-year-old's character was critiquing a contestant played by Thiessen’s “90210” character Valerie when she refused to say Thiessen’s name.

“As Ti… how do you say it?” Garth said while Spelling jumped in and commented, “Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of.’” The duo laughed and Garth added, “Yes, we know her as ‘That which we don’t speak of.’”

However, Garth told Us Weekly on Sunday that the controversial moment was nothing more than “a really weird editing situation.”

“Tori and I watched it and we were like, ‘What?’” Garth explained. “Because I swear to God I was referring to the queen that was playing the character of Valerie and she had a really fancy name like Doolarey, I couldn’t remember it and it looked different than it came across.”

Garth added she and Thiessen are on good terms.

“[We] did some small talk and it was great,” she said.

Thiessen told Howard Stern in 2012 that the duo “had a falling out and we grew apart.”

“I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that,” Thiessen told Stern.

She added Spelling’s split from her first husband Charlie Shanian in 2005 added to their rift.

“It was a hard situation for everybody,” she explained. “We were close with Charlie… my best friend was Charlie’s roommate. It was hard.”