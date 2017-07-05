Celebrity News
Lindsay Lohan defends President Trump, asks people stop 'bullying him'
Lindsay Lohan pledged her allegiance to President Donald Trump on Independence Day. The "Mean Girls" star urged social media users to stop being mean to POTUS.
The 31-year-old shared an image of President Trump offering to help a sick infant, Charlie Gard, in the UK. She responded to the picture with the caption, “THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”
Trump fans responded favorably to Lohan’s bid.
While others questioned the actress’ plea.
Lohan has been all over map recently, uprooting her life in the United States for a home base in London. In 2016, the controversial star got some backlash for giving an interview in Greece in a bizarre accent she later called "Lilohan."
