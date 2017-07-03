9 big stars from the ‘70s who went wild

Mackenzie Phillips rose to fame in the ‘70s on “One Day at a Time,” but she was fired from the iconic role in 1980 for her drug use and strange on-set behavior. In 2009, she divulged that at 19 she began a 10-year “consensual” sexual relationship with her father, who was using drugs with her. She said the incest ended after she got pregnant and her father paid for an abortion. She has since said that she recognizes the relationship with her dad was abusive, not consensual.