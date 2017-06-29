Patti Stanger of 'Million Dollar Matchmaker' fame: 'Now I need to get laid'

Patti Stanger is ready to get back to work.

After debuting her new series, “Million Dollar Matchmaker,” on WE tv last summer, her reality show returns Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 p.m.

“The show’s a little different than the Bravo show [‘Millionaire Matchmaker’] in the sense that you’re getting more of a healing,” Stanger, 56, exclusively told Page Six. “You’re going to still get the guy. You’re still going to have the mingle and you’re going to get all the flavor of Patti Stanger and how I work and my calling people out on their crap, but you’re getting healing, and the healing is really important…

“It’s more like ‘Intervention’ meets ‘Millionaire Matchmaker.’ We break you in literally an hour.”

The season premiere will kick off with “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alumni Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera, whom Stanger coached after his stint on the ABC reality show. The rest of the season will feature Laura Govan (“Basketball Wives”), Claudia Jordan and Kelly Bensimon (“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Real Housewives of New York”), Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) and more. Expect stories of Bethenny Frankel during Bensimon’s episode.

While Stanger has been out of the dating game herself — she was previously involved with David Krause — she told us she’s ready to hit the town and find herself a man, which includes using dating app Bumble to find potential dates.

“I dated someone for a few months, but he wasn’t my type. He was a little too young for me,” Stanger said. “I’m just starting out right now. I haven’t really dated anyone … my single girlfriends are going to tell me where to go. I’ve been out of circulation. I’ve traveled the past few years … I went for two years and did a metaphysical retreat. Now I need to get laid, let’s put it that way.”

As a single woman herself, Stanger isn’t afraid to admit that the dating scene is harder because of her age.

“I start to get nervous about my age, but then I watch the ‘Housewives’ and I see Sonja [Morgan] with Frenchie and I see Ramona [Singer] dating and even Bethenny and I’m just like, ‘If they can do it, so can I,'” she told us. “We get nervous about age. We’re all aged out here. We get to a certain level and it’s like, ‘OK, she’s hot, but I don’t want to go out with her.'”

Now that Stanger has some downtime after filming “Million Dollar Matchmaker” and “Love Blows,” which premieres Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. (“Million Dollar Matchmaker” will move to 9 p.m.), the love guru admitted to feeling like she’s in a “race” to find someone.

“You almost want to date and not tell a girlfriend because God forbid somebody steals him,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.