Cooking with 'Friends': Gerri Willis' Ultimate Kale Salad

GERRI WILLIS’ ULTIMATE KALE SALAD

Ingredients:

2 cans garbanzo beans, drained

⅛ c. sundried tomatoes packed in oil

4 garlic cloves, smashed

½ c. olive oil

4 sweet potatoes, peeled, cut in 1½” cubes

Lots of curly Kale (not dinosaur Kale)

1 tsp. curry powder

1 tsp. chipotle paprika

Pumpkin seeds

For vinaigrette:

4 tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 shallot, diced into very small pieces

1 tbsp. maple syrup

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Soften garbanzo beans in a cast iron pan with a quarter cup olive oil, spices, salt, pepper and garlic for 20 minutes. Add sundried tomatoes in last five minutes. Beans get brown on the outside, creamy on the inside.

While the beans simmer, put the sweet potato cubes on a baking sheet with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast them in the oven for 25 minutes, tossing them midway.

Prep Kale by cutting out the rib in each leaf. Cut into bite size pieces and put in salad bowl. Sprinkle with olive oil and sea salt then massage the kale.

For the vinaigrette, whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, shallots, and maple syrup.

To serve, mix together the kale, sweet potatoes, and garbanzo beans.

-----------------------

NOTE: Gerri serves this salad with trout fillets roasted in the oven and cornbread on the side.