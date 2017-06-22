Kendall Jenner shares sexy bikini pic, underwear selfie

Kendall Jenner seems to be in the mood to show some skin. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted several revealing snapshots on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In one pic, a selfie, Jenner posed in animal-print underwear and a bustier, showing off her slim figure.

In another photo, she showed off her bikini bod with a close-up view.

The 21-year-old model has posted plenty of racy pics in the past, but it’s her younger sister Kylie who habitually shares ultra-revealing pictures.

Kylie’s latest Instagram post shows her posing on a car.

The Jenner sisters’ social media accounts are ever-growing. Kendall has 82 million Instagram followers while her younger sister has nearly 96 million. Still, both have fewer followers than their older half-sister, Kim Kardashian West. Kim has 101 million Instagram followers.

The 36-year-old shared a series of photos with her makeup artist Wednesday that amassed more than 640,000 likes.