Bill Cosby planning tour to warn young people about sexual assault allegations

Bill Cosby is ready to hit the road.

Less than one week after the star's sex assault trial ended with a hung jury, Cosby's team has announced he is planning a motivational speaking tour to warn people about what he views as the dangers of the judicial system.

Cosby was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home back in 2004. Prosecutors are determined to retry him.



Cosby's rep Andrew Wyatt told Fox News he's received "hundreds of calls from civic organizations and churches requesting for Mr. Cosby to speak to young men and women about the judicial system... These groups would like for Mr. Cosby to share that people in the judicial system can use their powers to annul deals for personal agenda and political ambitions.”

He added all speeches made by the once-celebrated TV personality will be free.

Wyatt also told “Good Day Alabama” on Wednesday that Cosby is eager to work again and is already planning appearances in town halls, as well as traveling to Birmingham in July.

“This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing,” said Wyatt. “And it also affects married men.”

