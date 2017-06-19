'Zero Belly Breakfasts' by David Zinczenko

FROM THE PUBLISHER: From the team behind the bestselling Eat This, Not That! and Zero Belly series, Zero Belly Breakfasts will have you looking and feeling great in no time flat, thanks to hundreds of delicious and nutritious breakfast secrets—and more than 100 mouthwatering recipes you can prepare in minutes!

Compliments of today’s most influential nutritionists, each recipe features fat-burning proteins, belly-filling fibers, and healthy fats that will boost your metabolism and lead to all-day (and night) calorie burning, including

• eggs and omelets

• pancakes and waffles

• breakfast meats

• sandwiches and burritos

• homemade cereals

• oatmeals and overnight oats

• and creamy and delicious smoothies

Zero Belly Breakfasts is part of the revolutionary new plan to turn off your fat genes and help keep you lean for life! Nutrition expert David Zinczenko, the New York Times bestselling author of the Abs Diet series, Eat This, Not That! series, and Zero Sugar Diet, has spent his entire career learning about belly fat—where it comes from and what it does to us. And what he knows is this: There is no greater threat to you and your family—and to your health and your happiness.

Regardless of your health history, your lifestyle, or even your genes, Zero Belly Breakfasts will give you the power to flatten your belly, heal your body, soothe your soul, and wake up happier than ever!