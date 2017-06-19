entertainment

Couples

Blake Shelton receives kiss from Gwen Stefani, armadillo cake for birthday

Fox411: Report says couple has signed up a wedding planner

 

Blake Shelton had an extra special birthday celebration on Sunday.

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

The country crooner turned 41 and to mark the occasion, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani chronicled the festivities on Instagram.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

The 47-year-old pop singer used the photo sharing app to flaunt Shelton’s specialty cake shaped like an armadillo, as well as the two lovebirds sharing a smooch.

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Shelton was also spotted kissing another Stefani — Gwen’s father Dennis to be exact.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

The two performers and “The Voice” coaches have been dating since the fall of 2015.

