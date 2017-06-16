Phish drummer wins hometown local election in Maine

Phish's drummer has been elected to his Maine town's Board of Selectmen.

Jon Fishman will fill one of two open board seats on Lincolnville's five-seat board after winning Tuesday's nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade.

Fishman will take a seat on the board alongside Josh Gerritsen, a filmmaker, who also was a top vote getter.

Fishman received 356 votes; Gerritsen received 370.

