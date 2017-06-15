entertainment

Emmy Rossum says a director wanted to see her in a bikini: 'There's no audition, that's all you have to do'

Actress Emmy Rossum from the Showtime series "Shameless" arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016.

Actress Emmy Rossum from the Showtime series "Shameless" arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016.  (Reuters)

“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum claimed a director wanted to view her in a bikini to see if she was in shape.

“My agent called me and was like, ‘I’m so embarrassed to make this call, but there’s a big movie and they’re going to offer it to you,’” the 30-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. “’They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There’s no audition. That’s all you have to do.’”

Rossum insisted the incident happened a year ago and that the role didn’t involve any swimsuit or nude scenes.

EMMY ROSSUM MARRIES 'MR. ROBOT' CREATOR

“He wanted to know if I was fat now,” she said. “That was basically the question … not in a bikini in the movie, not naked in the movie. ‘We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight you’re a-- is.’ Are you f-----g kidding me? Last time I checked, I’m not a f-----g model.”

Rossum implied she passed on the role.

“If somebody with my years in the business would think, ‘Well, I wonder if it’s worth it,’ then what would a girl who doesn’t have success do? She would do it,” she said.

Rossum didn’t reveal which movie she was referring to or who was the director behind the request.

