Robin Williams' daughter Zelda talks pursuing acting: 'I knew I was never going to be my father'

Actress Zelda Williams isn’t worried about being compared to her famous father, late comedian/actor Robin Williams.

“I didn’t go into acting with any ideas of where I’d wind up,” the 27-year-old told PEOPLE magazine. “Maybe this is pessimistic, but I knew I was never going to be my father, so I went into it because I love it.”

But like Robin, Zelda wants to do more than just appear in front of cameras. She explained to the celebrity news publication that screenwriting is another passion.

ZELDA WILLIAMS PROMOTES MENTAL HEALTH

“It’s not some ‘Let me get back at my parents by being more famous’ kind of thing,” she said. “I wrote a young adult TV show that I hope I get to make because I have five godchildren.”

Zelda, who found solace in writing and acting after her father’s passing in 2014 at age 63 from suicide, also hopes to make a lasting impact in Hollywood.

“I grew up with ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and shows that didn’t sexualize everything and didn’t titillate everything,” she said. “I’m like, can you just give someone a really smart, spunky female lead? I want the butt-kicking show!”