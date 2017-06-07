'Mary Poppins Returns' gives audiences sneak peek of Emily Blunt as magical nanny

Mary Poppins is set to fly into movie theaters Christmas 2018 and audiences are getting a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Entertainment Weekly is giving readers a glimpse of what Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” will look like with Emily Blunt taking on the iconic role originally played by Oscar winner Julie Andrews in 1964.

“I hope what we’re doing, and it certainly feels this way to me, is beautiful and profound and will be able to stand alone from the original,” the 34-year-old British actress told the magazine.

Director Rob Marshall also revealed when he first spoke to Andrews about the upcoming sequel, the 81-year-old “threw her hands up in the air and said ‘yes.’’

“This is Emily’s show. I want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant,” said the British star.

While Andrews will not appear onscreen her former co-star Dick Van Dyke, who played Burt in the original, has a cameo role.

“Mary Poppins Returns” picks up 25 years later after the events of the first film. Lin-Manuel Miranda of Broadway's “Hamilton” fame will play Jack, a lamplighter and former apprentice of Van Dyke’s character.

“Dick Van Dyke said that the thing he remembers the most about doing the original film was the spirit, and he said, ‘It’s exactly the same spirit here,’” recalled Marshall. “He was right here on Cherry Tree Lane and he said, ‘I feel like I’m home.’”