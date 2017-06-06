Mischa Barton's lawyer declares 'court victory' in revenge porn case

Mischa Barton has a reason to smile today. The actress’ attorney Lisa Bloom tweeted Monday they won their revenge porn case in court:

The 31-year-old former “OC” star sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw in March where she explained how she discovered private footage of her was being shopped around several months prior.

“It was obviously complete emotional blackmail, it was one of those things where I needed to distance myself from all of these people immediately because there’s not much you can do; it’s really out of your hands, and it was a crime.”

MISCHA BARTON APPARENT VICTIM OF 'REVENGE PORN'

After reports surfaced than an ex-boyfriend was attempting to sell nude footage of Barton, Bloom issued a statement saying her client had been a victim of revenge porn and the X-rated tape was filmed without her consent.

Barton added at the time she knew it was a mistake to put herself in the situation, but also stated that the emotional abuse persisted for several months.

Barton obtained restraining orders against John Zacharias, who reportedly took the intimate photos and videos, as well as former beau Adam Shaw, who allegedly copied the materials from Zacharias’ computer.