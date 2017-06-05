'Kevin Can Wait' fires Erinn Hayes, Leah Remini joins cast

A major casting shake-up is taking place on the CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait." Kevin James' current TV wife on the show Erinn Hayes revealed on Twitter that she has been "let go" from the show and Leah Remini, who starred alongside James on "The King of Queens" for nine seasons revealed she has signed on for "Kevin Can Wait."

Hayes played Kevin’s wife Donna throughout Season 1.

"It's simply a matter of the show going in a different creative direction," a rep for CBS told Fox News via email.

Following the news of the 41-year-old's departure, Remini confirmed she'd be joining the show. She's previously guest starred on the series.

Dreams do come true #blessed #grateful A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

The 46-year-old will be reprising her role as undercover cop Vanessa Cellucci in the fall.

James and Remini starred as an on-screen couple on “The King of Queens.” The sitcom ran in the same timeslot as “Kevin Can Wait," also on CBS, from 1998 until 2007.