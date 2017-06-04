Manchester bombing benefit concert will go on despite London attacks, police say

A benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester arena suicide bombing was still set to go on Sunday despite terror attacks in London, which left seven dead and more than 40 others injured, police said.

The “One Love Manchester” concert is set to feature Ariana Grande, whose show was the target of a bomber last month who killed 22 people and injured 116 others – mostly young children.

Police said security was going to be raised and concertgoers were asked not to bring bags into the arena.

"There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags," Garry Shewan, assistant chief constable with Manchester police, said in a statement, according to Reuters. "We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will speed up entry."

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That and the Black Eyes Peas are also expected to play at the concert. The event will take places at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The concert is expected to be carried by broadcasters around the world. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Grande returned to Britain on Friday to comfort young victims who remain hospitalized.

Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a heart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.