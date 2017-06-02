Kathy Griffin to address Trump photo, alleged Trump family bullying

Kathy Griffin is set to explain the reasoning behind her controversial photo shoot with a bloodied mask of President Trump and respond to alleged bullying from the Trump family on Friday, her attorney announced.

Griffin and attorney Lisa Bloom said in a joint news release they will hold a press conference in Woodland Hills, Calif. at 9 a.m. It will be the first comments Griffin has made since she was relieved of her duties as CNN’s New Year’s Eve host.

Griffin received major backlash after the photo was published on Tuesday of her holding a bloodied mask that resembled President Trump. She apologized for the photo shoot and YouTube video later, acknowledging she "went too far." However, by Wednesday morning, her attempt at a joke clearly fell flat among the public.

Donald Trump Jr. called for CNN to drop Griffin as a commentator shortly after the image went viral. "Dear CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx," he tweeted.

Both the president and first lady also called the photos "disturbing," Trump adding that the photo took a toll on his youngest son, Barron.

Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” with Anderson Cooper since 2007. Cooper criticized Griffin's actions as "disgusting."