Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi talks cancer diagnosis: 'My mom is going to be fine'

Chloe Lattanzi is determined to be by her mother’s side for support.

CHLOE LATTANZI BREAKS SILENCE

People Magazine reported the 31-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday after Olivia Newton-John announced she was putting her tour on hold to fight breast cancer.

“My mom and best friend is going to be fine!” wrote Lattanzi. “She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil (cannabidiol oil)! And other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN TO BATTLE CANCER AGAIN

"Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is a part of my and mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster. We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time.”

In a release sent to Fox News on Tuesday, Newton-John revealed the lingering back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has spread to the sacrum.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she wrote.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN TALKS 'LET'S GET PHYSICAL' SCANDAL

In addition to “natural wellness therapies,” the singer/actress will also complete a short course of photon radiation therapy. Newton-John “is confident” that she will return to the stage later this year.

In 2012, 20 years after she first fought and won a battle with breast cancer, the “Grease” star launched the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre.

She admitted to Fox News that loaning her name to the hospital building was “daunting,” but she ultimately received some parental advice.

“My mom said, ‘Well, if you’re going to help people, then you should do it,’” she said. “That was really the answer. A very simple and straightforward one.”

