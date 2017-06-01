Jennifer Garner slams People magazine cover story

When it comes to Jennifer Garner, not all publicity is good publicity.

The 45-year-old actress slammed this week’s issue of People Magazine, which featured her on the cover with the words “Life After Heartbreak.” The article meant to detail her split from husband Ben Affleck.

Garner wrote a post on Facebook to explain she didn’t pose for the cover or “participate in or authorize” the article. While she said the cover shot isn’t “a tragedy,” the piece does impact her family, so she “wanted to set the record straight.”

Garner also shot down tabloid reports that she’s pregnant with twins. She added, “I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.”

People magazine didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

