Keri Russell talks ex-boyfriend Scott Speedman: He was a 'disaster'

Keri Russell reunited with ex-boyfriend Scott Speedman when they dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday — and the former couple got candid about their past relationship.

The 41-year-old actors dated when they starred on the teen drama series “Felicity,” which ran from 1998 until 2002. Speedman revealed they were still together when Russell’s character famously chopped off her signature curly mane for a story line.

“We were actually dating at the time and I had been such a disaster of a boyfriend up until [then] and I knew I had to put on a good show,” he explained. “I knew I was going to see her new haircut and I was like, ‘Come on man, you got to bring it home. You gotta do it.’ And I got to work and she turned around the corner and my face sort of froze in a half panic, half smile sort of situation. I just didn’t pull it off and she called me out.”

“It was like a Chia head sort of look,” he added. “But it grew into something great. We all recovered.”

Russell responded, “A young ‘20s boyfriend is called a disaster of a boyfriend.”

Speedman then said, “Not much has changed!”

Still, the pair continue to be great friends and Speedman even attended Russell’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier that day.

However, would the former co-stars be willing to rekindle their romance on-screen for a possible “Felicity” reboot?

“I would do it,” said Speedman.

Russell agreed.

“I would do it in a heartbeat,” she responded.