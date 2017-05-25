Tim Allen: 8 things you didn't know

Tim Allen, who became a household name with his role on “Home Improvement” and films like “Toy Story” and “The Santa Clause,” has been a leading man in Hollywood for years. Allen is also known for his stand-up comedy acts.

And most recently, Allen’s show “Last Man Standing” was a bit hit for ABC before it was surprisingly canceled by the network.

Many fans know that Allen had a dark past, which included a two-year stint in jail for drug trafficking and various addiction issues. Allen has also long been an outspoken conservative, setting himself apart in liberal Hollywood.

Still, there’s a lot you may not know about the A-list star. Here are some surprising facts about Tim:

