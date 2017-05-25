Sarah Hyland of 'Modern Family' slams anorexia accusations

Sarah Hyland fought back against criticism she is "promoting anorexia."

The "Modern Family" star explained her thin appearance lately is due to a medical condition and not an eating disorder.

The 26-year-old said on Twitter she is sick of being bullied by critics.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on May 23, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

"I haven't had the greatest year," Hyland said adding she is not ready to reveal her specific medical condition but has "been on bed rest for the past few months."

She said being on bed rest has caused her to lose muscle mass and the medication she is taking makes her face swollen.

"My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like," Hyland shared saying she strives "to be as healthy as possible."

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Dec 11, 2016 at 11:10pm PST

She concluded with an encouraging message to her fans.

"I am grateful for the life I love and you should be too. Don't let other's comments alter any part of you! Love and positivity is what we need most."