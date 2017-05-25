Budweiser Teams Up with Folds of Honor to Support the Troops

Just in time for Memorial Day, Budweiser released their annual 'America' bottles and cans - and this year they come in camo! Not only do they celebrate our nation, from now through Memorial Day they'll donate a portion of sales to Folds of Honor.

From Budweiser:

This summer, Budweiser is extending its lineup of patriotic packaging to feature America bottles and cans along with the introduction of military-inspired Camouflage aluminum bottles, both dedicated to the men and women of our Armed Forces. Continuing its longstanding support of those who serve, Budweiser is partnering with Folds of Honor for its sixth consecutive year to help raise funds and provide educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled soldiers.

Since 2011, Budweiser has donated a total of $11 million to Folds of Honor, and this summer, Budweiser is hoping to increase that figure by another $1 million. For every Budweiser America bottle and can sold this week in the lead-up to Memorial Day (May 22-29), a portion of the proceeds, up to $1 million, will benefit the non-profit organization.

"Budweiser continues to be an amazing partner and member of the Folds of Honor family. Their unwavering commitment to service men and women along with veterans is truly commendable," said Major Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "The special Budweiser America packaging offers yet another way we can pay tribute to our troops and their families, especially before this honorable weekend."

Budweiser's limited-edition Camouflage aluminums reflect the brand's long-standing appreciation for the men and women of our Armed Forces. Shrouded in Camouflage fatigue, the aluminum labels were modified when creating the commemorative bottle. Some notable updates include a letter of gratitude in place of its brand credo, lyrics from "The Star Spangled Banner," and "E Pluribus Unum" - the de facto motto of the United States meaning "out of many, one." The toast written at the bottles' base serves as an acknowledgement to all veterans, including the recognized military service of Anheuser-Busch's own veteran workforce.

"Our goal is to remind Budweiser drinkers of the courage and sacrifice made by all American service men and women who protect our nation and our freedoms," said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. "We're proud to serve those who serve, from our very own veteran employees to military families across the country. Through our longstanding partnership with Folds of Honor and the release of our America packaging, we hope to help even more veterans receive the support they deserve to pursue their dreams."

As a proudly domestic beer, Budweiser is committed to supporting U.S. veterans with more than 5,500 employees serving in America's armed forces since the brand's inception in 1876. In addition to its military-inspired Camouflage aluminums, Budweiser is calling on its wholesalers and distributors coast-to-coast to support the brands Folds of Honor cause. The limited-edition Camouflage aluminums will be available in advance of Memorial Day through Fourth of July.