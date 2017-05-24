Morrissey slams 'petrified' British politicians for not labeling Manchester attack as Islamic extremism

Musician Morrissey ripped into British politicians for failing to say Islamic extremism was the motivation behind Monday night's bombing outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The UK singer, who grew up in Manchester and was celebrating his birthday in the city at the time of the bombing, did not hold back in a lengthy Facebook post in which he called out UK Prime Minister Theresa May and several British politicians.

"Theresa May says such attacks 'will not break us,' but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues," the former Smiths frontman wrote. "Also, 'will not break us' means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken – thanks all the same, Theresa."

He then criticized Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham for calling the terrorist attack the work of an "extremist" but not specifying Islamic extremism.

"An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?” Morrissey questioned.

He also slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for "not condemn[ing the] Islamic State – who have claimed responsibility for the bomb."

"In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private," the 58-year-old concluded. "Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections."

Monday night's suicide bombing attack outside the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people including girls ages 8, 15 and 18.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and British authorities identified the terrorist as 22-year-old British citizen Salman Abedi.

Grande returned to the United States Tuesday and has remained mostly silent since the attack.

She tweeted Monday night, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

