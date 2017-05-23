Ariana Grande returns to US following Manchester attack

Photos on Tuesday showed Ariana Grande landing in Florida following a tragic attack at her Monday Manchester concert that left 22 dead and more than 50 wounded.

Grande was greeted by her boyfriend, Mac Miller, according to Us Weekly, as she arrived home from the U.K. "Mac ran up to give her a hug and kiss right after her plane landed,” an Us Weekly source said. Grande wore all black and was accompanied by her mother Joan.

The Boca Raton native has remained mostly silent on social media since the Monday night attack.

Following the show, her reps revealed she was OK and she later tweeted she was "broken" and speechless after the tragedy.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Tuesday that the country’s terror threat level has been raised to its highest level based on evidence gathered during the investigation of the deadly attack at Grande's show.

TMZ reported on Monday night that Grande's tour had been suspended, but a person close to the situation disputed those claims

The person, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the individual was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said the 23-year-old pop star’s tour has not been cancelled or postponed despite reports claiming that changes to her schedule had been made.