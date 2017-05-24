'Deadliest Catch' recap: Captain Sig Hansen wonders if he should give his blessing for daughter's marriage

"Deadliest Catch" skipper Sig Hansen has been hitting the headlines off the show. Tuesday night's episode showed his softer side.

As fans know, Hansen was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attacked an Uber driver, but he told Fox News that he was “embarrassed” by the incident.

The fisherman reportedly pled "not guilty" to misdemeanor charges on Saturday.

But this isn’t the Discovery Channel star’s first run in with legal troubles. In March Hansen was reportedly hit with a lawsuit from his estranged adult biological daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, who claimed her father sexually abused her when she was two years old.

Hansen has vehemently denied those allegations, calling them "an old-fashioned shakedown."

On this season's "Deadliest Catch," viewers have seen the captain deal with deckhand Clark Pederson’s marriage proposal to Hansen’s adopted daughter Mandy.

On last week's episode, he got emotional when Pederson expressed his desire to marry Mandy.

And on this week’s show, Sig said, "I'm trying not to think about it but I'm going to have to make up my mind on that one and give Clark an answer. My gut says they can wait. They can wait another ten years for all I care. Mandy can have any boy she wants in my mind."

Making things harder, Hansen thought it would be an easy last fishing trip of the season but it had turned into a grind.

Aboard the Northwestern, Pederson made a good impression by cleaning the captain’s wheelhouse area.

Hansen laughed to the cameras that the deckhand had been a solid employee but added, "I haven't given him my decision yet, have I?"

The crew teased Hansen by calling Pederson his son-in-law. The skipper mused that both he and his wife liked him but as a father he thought it was a little early for marriage.

"Does he even know how to cook?" the captain joked to the guys.

The gruff captain finally told Pederson, "I think you got my answer. It's all good, welcome to the family." Hansen hoped Mandy would say yes.

It was also the end of the Northwestern’s fishing season and Hansen looked forward to going home.

Also on the episode, Captain Jake Anderson had problems of his own as he had to install a new $5,000 anchor on his boat, all while dealing with poor weather conditions.

Anderson’s wife then called to tell him some good news, "I'm pregnant." The captain was thrilled and she said, "You’re going to be a dad again, babe."

Despite the happy news, Anderson, who is known for his meltdowns, continued to slave drive his crew.

Deckhand Dave was ill in bed after throwing up but the captain forced him to work.

Anderson said a crab fisherman fights to stay on deck no matter what -- and Dave's help paid off as they scored the biggest crab pot of the season.