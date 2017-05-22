'Sex and the City's' Sarah Jessica Parker reveals what she kept from the set and how she managed to run in heels

Sarah Jessica Parker somehow made running in towering stilettos on “Sex and the City” look super easy — and according to the star, it was.

“I think from early on, the minute I started running in heels, I was like, ‘Oh I can do that’ and it just became a thing I did all the time,” the 52-year-old, who played Carrie Bradshaw, said at the Vulture Festival.

“I’m not as gazelle-like as I used to be,” the former HBO star admitted. “But I still like it.”

“Sex and the City,” which aired from 1994 until 2004, was a hit for the cable network, prompting two films in 2008 and 2010. Parker, who played a sex columnist obsessed with fashion, enjoyed the perks the role provided.

“I have the Carrie necklace still,” she said on the signature accessory worn by Bradshaw throughout the series and movies. “I love it and it’s tucked away somewhere safe.”

Parker also got to keep the clothes.

“We have probably 95 percent of the clothing archived,” she said. “I have it all. I don’t touch it or wear it, but all of that is really meaningful.”

Parker, who has been married to fellow actor Matthew Broderick since 1997, was also asked if she wanted their three children, 14-year-old son James, as well as 7-year-old twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, to become actors.

“I try to pretend that our house is, you know, ‘whatever makes you happy,’” she explained. “You should find those things that bring you contentment and satisfaction. I would rather my children not be actors. I think it’s changed a lot. The opportunities I had and the way I had the experience of acting in New York and coming up in theatre, I don’t know if those exist anymore.”