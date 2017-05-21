Kanye West hiding out in Wyoming to find 'creative groove'

Kanye West has abandoned social media — and fled Hollywood for Wyoming — to find his “creative groove,” reports the New York Post.

“He’s far from any noise. He’s far from Hollywood and is very isolated right now. He wants to get back into his creative groove,” a source told the paper of the rapper, who suffered an alleged breakdown last year.

West’s Instagram and Twitter accounts went dark earlier this month. And the fashion-obsessed rapper and Yeezy designer even skipped Anna Wintour’s Met Gala this month. His wife, Kim Kardashian, attended and said West was home “taking some time off and really loving that.”

West is reportedly back in the studio, getting inspiration from frequent collaborator Pusha T.

“Pusha T has been visiting. He inspires Kanye to write. Kanye’s trying to find his creative voice again, and he has people there to help him get, and stay, on track. He’s still a little off and is trying to get himself back,” a source said.

Another source close to West says that the rapper’s stint in the mountains is not unusual.

“He likes to work in remote places and be in the middle of nowhere as much as he can be,” said the insider.“That’s his pattern. It’s what he ­always does. He goes away. He’s done Hawaii, Mexico, Paris, Malibu . . . It’s what he’s always done. He’s not in some ‘struggle’ to find his creative voice. Any creative endeavor he’s done, there’s a start to the process and he wants to figure out what he talks about. It’s a creative journey every time and he starts from scratch.”

