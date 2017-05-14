Christina El Moussa responds to Tarek's joke about their big fight

Tarek El Moussa made a joke on Instagram about the explosive

fight that led to the split with his wife, Christina and she responded.

On Thursday, May 11, El Moussa, 35, posted a pic of himself posing under a sign that read, “No guns, weapons of any type.” The reality star then added the words “or helicopters,” tagged his estranged wife and added a middle finger emoji.

The post which was subsequently deleted, appeared to reference a

combustible fight the couple had in May 2016, when Christina called the police to their home because Tarek had stormed out and she was nervous that he would kill himself.

The police aided by a helicopter eventually found Tarek who said

he had “no intention of hurting himself.” The couple announced their split in December of last year.

On Friday, May 12, Christina, 33 appeared to answer back.

She posted a picture of the Empire State Building emblazoned

with the quote, “No time for bulls..t when you’re building an empire.”

“True that,” she captioned the post. “Only surround yourself with the best.”

Tarek “liked” the post and later that day addressed the skirmish.

“#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment….people shouldn’t take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun… happy Friday!!” he wrote alongside a photo of him surfing.

The couple who are parents of Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 20 months have continued to work together despite their split. They even walked the red carpet together at the Daytime Emmys last month.