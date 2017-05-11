Loretta Lynn's sister Crystal Gayle asks fans for continued prayers

Loretta Lynn's sister is asking fans to continue praying for the country legend.

"Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes for Loretta. Keep them coming!" Crystal Gayle wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "We are lucky, in this day and age, to have wonderful doctors and nurses taking great care of her."

Lynn suffered a stroke May 4 at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home.

According to the country star's website, Lynn is expected to make a full recovery and has been advised by doctors to stay off the road to recuperate. Her upcoming scheduled shows have been postponed.

Fellow country singer Garth Brooks sent his best wishes to Lynn Monday saying, "Get out of there soon, honey. Get back to playing music. We miss you already. I love you very, very much."