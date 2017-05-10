Lysol celebrates moms with 'Protect Like a Mother' exhibition

Visit Lysol.com/ProtectLikeAMother for more information

As we celebrate moms throughout the month of May, Lysol will present a special Exhibition in New York City honoring the greatest guardians of all: our mothers. The fun and educational exhibit is designed for the entire family to experience the most incredible and fierce moms on the planet through larger-than-life interactive animal installations. The free exhibit will include an eagle, an octopus and an orangutan that reaches up to 24 feet in height. With the input of wildlife expert and advocate, Dave Salmoni, the installation will take visitors and their loved ones on an educational expedition to chronicle motherly instincts through visual storyboards of incredible animals, including the human mother. The “Protect Like A Mother” exhibit is open to the public on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. EDT in Brooklyn Bridge Plaza at Brooklyn Bridge Park.