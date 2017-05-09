Dale Earnhardt Jr. to star in home renovation show

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a new gig.

Weeks after the race car driver announced he would retire at the end of the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Earnhardtand his wife Amy revealed they will star in a new home renovation series.

"Amy and I are excited to take on our first home renovation project together,” Earnhardt said in a press release. "Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, and so I expect this to be challenging but fun."

The DIY Network series will air next year and follow the couple as they renovate historic homes in Key West, Florida.

"We’ve seen how Dale Jr. races a car, so we’re confident that with Amy’s help he will easily navigate the typical trials and tribulations of a home renovation," said John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production, HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country. "Fasten your seat belts because this one is sure to be a thrilling, unpredictable ride."