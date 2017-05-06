Chrissy Teigen got armpit liposuction

Chrissy Teigen says liposuction was the “dumbest” thing she’s ever done, but it made her feel confident.

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” she revealed to Refinery29 at a recent cosmetics event. “It’s a big secret, but I don’t care.”

The 31-year-old said she got the procedure about nine years ago, but that her underarm fat is back, so she’ll need to pay for it again.

“It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident,” she said, adding, “It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

The model, known for showing off her personal life on social media, even joked to reporters at the event that “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks.”

