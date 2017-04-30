'Blast the Sugar Out!' by Dr. Ian K. Smith

FROM THE PUBLISHER:

Do you want to lose weight?

In BLAST the Sugar Out!, Ian K. Smith, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Shred Power Cleanse, will guide you to eat well—and frequently—while controlling carbohydrates and dropping pounds to get to goal. You will lose weight on this diet—and start losing fast.

Has your doctor suggested you get your blood sugar numbers down?

This 5-week plan comprised of simple, affordable, accessible food as well as more than 50 sugar swaps will immediately lower your blood sugar levels painlessly and easily.

Do you need a plan that will decrease your fat and increase your lean muscle?

The BLAST the Sugar Out! five-week program is structured and clear about what you must eat at meals and for snacks every day to keep on track. There’s no meal skipping, plenty of food, and short bursts of exercise to super-charge your results.

You won’t be hungry on BLAST the Sugar Out! You’ll eat, drink, and learn to really taste good food again.

Features more than 45 recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and smoothies to satisfy every craving.