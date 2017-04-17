'Business Boutique' by Christy Wright

FROM THE PUBLISHER: There’s never been a better time to start your own business. But let’s face it: It can be scary to put yourself out there and tackle the business side of things. Fortunately, you’re not alone!

There is a movement of women stepping into their God-given gifts to make money doing what they love. If you’d like to join them, this is your handbook that will take the ideas in your head and the dream in your heart and turn them into action.

In Business Boutique, Christy Wright will:

Help you create a step-by-step, customized plan to start and grow your business.

Show you how to manage your time so you can have a business—and life—that you love.

Explain overwhelming business stuff like pricing, taxes, and budgeting in simple terms.

Teach you how to use marketing to reach the right people in the right way.

Empower you to sell your product or service with confidence.

Christy will help you get your business idea off the ground or take your existing business to the next level. You can do this. It’s time for you to make money doing what you love!