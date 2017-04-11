'Being There' by Erica Komisar

From the publisher: In this important and empowering book, veteran psychoanalyst Erica Komisar explains why a mother's emotional and physical presence in her child's life--especially during the first three years--gives the child has a greater chance of growing up emotionally healthy, happy, secure, and resilient.

In other words, when it comes to connecting with your baby or toddler, more is more.

Compassionate and balanced, and focusing on the emotional health of children and moms alike, this book shows parents how to give their little ones the best chance for developing into healthy and loving adults. Based on more than two decades of clinical work, established psychoanalytic theory, and the most current and cutting-edge neurobiological research on caregiving, attachment, and brain development, Being There explains:

• How to establish emotional connection with a newborn or young child--regardless of whether you're able to pause your career to stay home

• How to ease transitions and minimize stress for your baby or toddler

• How to select and train quality childcare if necessary

• What's true and false about widely held beliefs like "Babies are resilient" and “I’ll make up for it when he’s older”

• How to recognize and combat feelings of post-partum depression or boredom

• Why three months of maternity leave is not long enough--and how women and their partners can take control of their choices to provide for their family's emotional needs in the first three years

Being a new mom isn’t easy. But with support, emotional awareness, and coping skills, it can be the most magical—and essential—work we’ll ever do.